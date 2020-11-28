That's a $32 discount from its regular selling price, and while you're not getting a huge discount here, it is still a good value. If you want a reliable budget phone with clean software and outstanding battery life, you'll like what the Nokia 5.3 has to offer.

If you're in the market for a budget Android phone with clean software, the Nokia 5.3 is one of the best options you'll find for $200. The phone is now on sale for Cyber Monday , and you can pick one up for just $167 .

The Nokia 5.3 delivers a clean software backed by a minimalist design and decent hardware. The phone has a 6.5-inch 720p screen, a 4000mAh battery that lasts two days on a full charge, and there's a 13MP camera at the back and 8MP lens at the front.

The Nokia 5.3 is one of the best budget Android phones around, and while the hardware isn't the fastest you'll find, you do get a great overall value. The phone features a 6.5-inch 720p panel and is powered by the Snapdragon 665, and you get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

There's a MicroSD card slot, 13MP camera at the back, 8MP camera at the front, and a 4000mAh battery that lasts two days on a full charge. You also get Wi-Fi ac connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC. It isn't the fastest phone in this category, but its main selling point is the software.

The Nokia 5.3 is based on Android One, and you get a clean software without any bloatware — a big differentiator in this segment. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box, but is set to make the switch to Android 11 in the coming months. So if you are in the market for a budget Android phone, the Nokia 5.3 is a great option at $167 for Cyber Monday.