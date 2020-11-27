Today only, the XPS 13 2-in-1 with Intel 10th Gen CPUs are up to $550 off for Black Friday.

Buying a laptop isn't an easy decision, but it's one that's slightly easier on weeks like this — on Black Friday . The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has been heralded as one of the best laptops on the market by practically every site that ranks these kinds of things, ourselves included , and there's a brand new reason to pick it up.

One of the best Windows laptops you can buy is on major discount right now for Black Friday, so pick it up if you've been waiting.

Dell's laptops used to be the butt of the industry, but these days it's climbed back to the top with other companies like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and others. The XPS 13 2-in-1 is a remarkable piece of technology, featuring Intel's 10th Gen CPUs along with bright, high-quality displays (either 1080p or 4K depending on the configuration).

While this form factor hasn't yet been updated for 2020 — the clamshell XPS 13 9300 has already been updated to Intel 11th Gen CPUs — it still features 16GB of RAM and between 256GB and 512GB of high-speed NVMe storage. It also features a 4-cell 51Whr battery, which ensures excellent performance for years to come.

Our sister site, Windows Central, reviewed this model back in December 2019 and said this about it:

It shows Dell has the design chops to pull off stunning but functional designs in a laptop that always looks like it is two years ahead of everyone. With excellent peak performance, comfortable typing, and an outstanding audio-visual experience, this is easily one of the best convertible laptops on the market.

If that's not a ringing endorsement, especially at $550 off, I don't know what is.