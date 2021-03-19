Gotham Knights has been delayed to 2022

Warner Bros. has delayed Gotham Knights into 2022. This announcement was confirmed on through the game's Twitter account, and likely won't be the last of many game delays as the industry still struggles with the affects of the pandemic.

Gotham Knights, while not set in the Batman Arkham universe — that privilege goes to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — is set to take place after Bruce Wayne's apparent death. As Gotham falls into chaos and criminals vie for power, Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Robin (Tim Drake), Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), and Red Hood (Jason Todd) team up to save the city.

Players will be able to switch between characters at their will and it supports seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op with another person. You'll be able to approach missions in your preferred playstyle, whether you want to start an brawl or take out your enemies without alerting anyone.

The upcoming title, developed by WB Games, was originally expected to release this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC in a likely bid to reach as wide an audience as possible on both last-gen and current-gen platforms.

On the bright side, if you wanted to play this game on PS5 but haven't been able to buy a PS5 yet, you now have more time to do so. Silver linings and all that.