Gotham Knights has been delayed to 2022

What you need to know
- Gotham Knights follows Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl after Batman's supposed death.
- One major plotline follows the Court of Owls from the fan favorite comic run.
- It was originally set to hit consoles this year.
- Warner Bros. has now delayed the game to 2022 in order for the team to deliver the best experience possible.
Warner Bros. has delayed Gotham Knights into 2022. This announcement was confirmed on through the game's Twitter account, and likely won't be the last of many game delays as the industry still struggles with the affects of the pandemic.
Gotham Knights, while not set in the Batman Arkham universe — that privilege goes to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — is set to take place after Bruce Wayne's apparent death. As Gotham falls into chaos and criminals vie for power, Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Robin (Tim Drake), Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), and Red Hood (Jason Todd) team up to save the city.
Players will be able to switch between characters at their will and it supports seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op with another person. You'll be able to approach missions in your preferred playstyle, whether you want to start an brawl or take out your enemies without alerting anyone.
The upcoming title, developed by WB Games, was originally expected to release this year for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC in a likely bid to reach as wide an audience as possible on both last-gen and current-gen platforms.
On the bright side, if you wanted to play this game on PS5 but haven't been able to buy a PS5 yet, you now have more time to do so. Silver linings and all that.
Review: FIFA 21 on Stadia is a great debut for EA's soccer series
Despite not having a ton of updates or improvements compared to the previous year, FIFA 21 is a solid soccer game. And if you're playing on Stadia, it's not like you have much of a choice otherwise.
Here's our first look at the OnePlus Watch's design
The first official render of the OnePlus Watch has surfaced online ahead of its official unveiling on March 23.
What messaging apps do the Android Central staff use?
Messaging is a huge part of everyone's mobile usage, so we asked around the Android Central team to see what each staff writer uses in their daily lives.
Get the best sound for your new PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is out now, and for those lucky enough to have gotten the console, a great headset can be a major accessory to add to your gaming experience. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.