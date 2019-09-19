Google Assistant is great when you have a decent internet connection, but what if you don't live in an area with limited or no data connectivity? Google is addressing that problem by rolling out a phone line to users in India that lets them access Google Assistant by calling a number.

Google has teamed up with Vodafone Idea over the phone line service, and you can call the toll-free number to instantly talk to Assistant. You can just call 000-800-9191-000 to access Assistant over Hindi and English, no internet connectivity required. You'll be able to get queires on search results, nearby points of interest, and much more. Interacting with Assistant over the phone is similar to the app or Google Home, but the fact that you don't have to worry about internet connectivity is a big deal.

This is an entirely new way to interact with Assistant, and opens up the digital assistant to a significantly larger audience in India. The phone line service is available to all users in India right now.