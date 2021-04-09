Back in January, an APK teardown had revealed that Google was working on adding the ability to automatically record calls from unknown numbers to its Phone app. As reported by the folks at XDA Developers , the feature has now started rolling out to users.

As you can see in the screenshots above, there is now a new "Always Record" feature under settings in the Google Phone app. The feature makes it possible for users to always record calls with numbers that are not in their contacts. It is worth noting, however, that the new "Always Record" option will only be available in countries where the call recording feature is offered. There is also a disclaimer attached to the new feature:

You or the other person in your call might be somewhere that requires everyone to consent to being recorded. Everyone will be notified ahead of time that the call is being recorded. It's up to you to follow laws about recording conversations. Use call recording responsibly and turn it on only when needed.

In case you don't want calls from unknown numbers to be automatically recorded, you can choose selected numbers as well. Additionally, Google Phone app users can choose how frequently they want their recorded calls to be deleted.

While the Google Phone app is compatible with nearly all Android devices, the call recording feature is limited to Pixels and some Nokia Android One phones. A few of Xiaomi's best cheap Android phones also support the feature.