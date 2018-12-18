Google has packaged up its massive wealth of pop culture knowledge into a 20 question trivia game for everyone to enjoy. It's called Game of the Year , and the whole point is to see how much you know about what went on this year. But you need to know more than whether you could hear Laurel or Yannie, you need to know how people interacted with Google on this topic, and that makes things a little more interesting in many situations.

Game of the Year is set up like a simple trivia game, but it's accessible on any phone through the web. You enter in your name, and once you hit Play you're faced with 20 questions. Each question has a 10 second timer so you can't Google your way into victory. Pick the answer you think is right, and at the end you'll be presented with a final score. Helping you through the game is a weird little host made of shapes, and designed with Google Cloud and WaveNet. This means you're being hosted by Google's favorite trend of 2018, machine learning and text-to-speech translation. But, cleverly, you can control the speed and pitch of the host to have some fun with it.

First person to a perfect 20 wins, go check it out for yourself!