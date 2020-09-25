We got our first look at the retail packaging of Google's upcoming Android TV-powered Chromecast device yesterday, courtesy of a video on Reddit. A Redditor has now posted detailed hands-on photos of the hardware inside the box, along with a short video of the software on the Chromecast with Google TV (via Android Police).

Since renders of the Chromecast with Google TV had already been leaked last week, the hands-on images do not reveal a lot of new details. We can see that the dongle has a button on the back, with a light right above it. The Chromecast Voice remote has a curved back with dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix.