No longer is G Suite a fledgling underdog to Microsoft Office. As Google GM and VP of G Suite, Javier Soltero, revealed in an interview with Axios this week, Google's productivity suite just crossed a significant milestone: 2 billion active monthly users.

And while Soltero, who previously occupied the top Office job at Microsoft, refused to break down those numbers further between paid and free users, back in 2019 at least, as many as 5 million businesses were paying for G Suite. In comparison, Microsoft's Office 365 service, on the other hand, caters to upward of 200 million companies. Also worthy of note is the fact that Google includes Gmail users among those two billion users, so it's not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison with Microsoft Office.

As for the future, Soltero says he wants to focus on improving G Suite's unique strengths, such as "robust search, conversation focus in Gmail and built-in collaboration." One such feature that uses Google's AI prowess to automatically finish your sentences, called smart compose, will be going beyond just Gmail and Docs, he said. "[It] should go everywhere it is prudent to do so."

