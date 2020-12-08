Smartphones are extremely useful and are getting smarter and faster every day. But despite that, they can still pose difficult to navigate for users with speech or motor impairments. Recently Google pushed an update to its Voice Access feature that improves the interface and makes it easier to navigate with just the sound of your voice. But for users who may not be able to speak or physically interact with their device, a small team at Google have come up with a solution.

With the help of machine learning and the expertise of speech and language therapist, Richard Cave, the team has designed a new feature called Look to Speak that can help users communicate easier with their smartphones. The feature, which is part of Experiments with Google, lets users select various phrases by looking left or right. Depending on where a user looks, the responses will be narrowed down until the correct phrase is left. Users confirm their selections by looking off-screen or take a break by glancing up. Once a phrase is selected, the phone will read it aloud.

The feature is straightforward and quite intuitive. It relies on the smartphone's ability to detect where a user is looking, something that happens entirely on-device to protect privacy. The only aspect of the system that still requires physically interacting with the smartphone is when a user wants to change settings like personalizing phrases and adjusting eye gaze sensitivity. This would likely still depend on assistance from an able-bodied aide.