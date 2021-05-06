What you need to know
- Google is highlighting its password management tools on World Password Day.
- Eligible accounts will be automatically enrolled into two-factor authentication.
- Google hopes to stop using passwords eventually due to their insecure nature.
Google has announced that it will automatically enroll users into two-factor authentication in a move to better protect accounts. The announcement came as Google recognizes World Password Day.
In a blog post, Google stated that accounts that are "appropriately configured" will be enrolled soon, although did not elaborate on when the change will occur. With the 2FA turned on, logging into your Google account from your computer will send a prompt to any of the best Android phones that are linked to the account. You will have to confirm that it's you trying to sign in.
Enabling two-factor authentication for everyone will ensure that there's no unauthorized access to an account. Google highlights the security keys that are already built into Android devices like the Google Pixel 5, including tools it makes available for iOS users to enable the same type of security for Google accounts.
The post also points out the ways that the company has already protected users beyond just their Google account. For example, Google has rolled out improvements to its password manager to give users quick access to security checks. This will let users know whether their passwords have been compromised and even help suggest new ones.
Another feature highlight is Google's password importer, a tool that can make it easy for users to export and import their passwords between Google and any of the best password managers on Android.
These three features will make it easier for users to not only manage their passwords but protect their accounts as well. Google states that it's working towards a world free of passwords, which can often be a security risk to user accounts, particularly if passwords are weak and overused. Microsoft also highlighted this flaw when it recently announced its own desire to get rid of passwords.
If you would like to protect your account before Google does it for you, we have a guide on how to enable two-factor authentication on your Google account.
