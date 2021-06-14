Nearly a year after its debut, Google Workspace is now finally available to everyone — including users with a free Google account. Google rebranded its G Suite service to Google Workspace in October last year, with an aim to provide a fully integrated user experience to help people succeed in the new work-from-home reality.

Thanks to Google Chat integration in Gmail, you can now easily share ideas or keep track of all your important info in one place. Smart suggestions can help you include the right people with @-mentions, whenever you're drafting a message in Gmail to a group or scheduling a Google Meet invite in a shared calendar. In case you're working on a project that requires spontaneous conversation, you'll be able to present Docs, Sheets, or Slides into a Google Meet call with just a single tap on the best Android phones.