As vaccination campaigns have started picking up in most countries around the world, people have started to plan vacations again. Google says it recently started seeing more searches for travel-related destination information such as where to travel and travel restrictions in different countries.

To help people plan their next vacation, Google is rolling out a few updates that will help them stay informed on the latest travel guidance explore potential destinations. Google Search will now let you know if there are any COVID-19 related restrictions or travel advisories when you search for hotels or flights. As you can see in the image above, Google will also send you email updates with additional information, such as whether you'll have to quarantine upon arrival at the destination or provide proof of COVID-19 immunization or test results.