What you need to know
- Google is launching a bunch of new features to help you plan your next vacation.
- When you search for travel information on Google Search, you will now be shown if there are COVID-19 related travel advisories or restrictions for your destination.
- Google has also updated Explore to help you get destination ideas.
As vaccination campaigns have started picking up in most countries around the world, people have started to plan vacations again. Google says it recently started seeing more searches for travel-related destination information such as where to travel and travel restrictions in different countries.
To help people plan their next vacation, Google is rolling out a few updates that will help them stay informed on the latest travel guidance explore potential destinations. Google Search will now let you know if there are any COVID-19 related restrictions or travel advisories when you search for hotels or flights. As you can see in the image above, Google will also send you email updates with additional information, such as whether you'll have to quarantine upon arrival at the destination or provide proof of COVID-19 immunization or test results.
If you're unsure about where you want to travel, you can head over to the new Explore tab on Google.com/travel to browse various travel destinations on the map. You can even filter destinations for interests like beaches or outdoors.
In case you're thinking of a road trip, you can decide where you'll stop along the way by opening Google Maps on your PC. Once you enter your starting point and final destination, you can choose from places like hotels, parks, and rest stops. You can select a specific location on the map to add it as a stop. After you are done planning the journey, you can send the directions to your phone via email, text, or the Google Maps app. If you want to add new stops while you're en route to your destination, swipe up while navigating on the best Android phones.
