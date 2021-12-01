What you need to know
- Google Voice has picked up a few shortcuts that can be accessed from the home screen.
- The new shortcuts let you call or text someone directly by long-pressing the app's icon.
- You can also quickly access your most recently used contacts.
Google Voice is arguably one of Google's apps that doesn't often get some love in the way of updates. However, the service has received a welcome refresh on Android phones, allowing you to access its essential features directly from your home screen.
According to 9to5Google, Google Voice is rolling out a few handy shortcuts to your home screen. It's worth noting that these shortcuts are meant to supplement, not replace, the app's existing widgets. Simply long-press the app icon to access these new shortcuts.
One of the most useful shortcuts is the ability to make a new call, which immediately launches the dialer. Alternatively, you can open the Phone app and then tap the number pad, which takes a little longer than simply hitting the Google Voice shortcut.
Another shortcut lets you initiate a new text conversation. When you tap the "New call" button, a keyboard appears, allowing you to search for a contact to send a message to.
The other shortcuts enable you to quickly access your most recently used contacts without having to sift through your contact list. Keep in mind, however, that when you tap this shortcut, it immediately places a call to that person.
In July, the app gained new features and enhancements including a redial button that shows up when a call drops. Google also added the ability to delete multiple threads at once.
Google Voice still lacks some functionality, but the most recent update is a welcome addition. If you want to give it a shot, the new shortcuts can be found in the most recent version of Google Voice (v2021.11.15.411104209).
Qualcomm announces its new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform
Qualcomm launches its latest flagship Snapdragon chipset to power the best Android phones of 2022. The new chip features improvements in AI, imaging, gaming, and more.
PlayStation recap: Skyrim gets yet another re-release for its anniversary
Don't miss out on any PlayStation news that happened in November. We've rounded up the biggest stories for you to check out, like Skyrim's re-release and Elden Ring's tech test.
December Quest v35 update finally adds cloud saves and multi-user support
The December v35 update is now rolling out for the Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2, bringing half a dozen new features along with it.
Here are the best Nest cameras on the market right now
Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up the best Google Nest cameras on the market right now. So whether you want to use the security camera indoors or outdoors, we've got you covered.