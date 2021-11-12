Google has quietly pushed a new update to the Google TV app, formerly known as the Google Play Movies & TV app, that sends you a notification when a TV show or movie on your watchlist becomes free to watch.

The app's watchlist tab functions as a bookmark, allowing you to save movies and TV shows to watch later on many of the best Android phones or laptops. According to 9to5Google, the new feature is enabled by default on the Google TV app, as well as the Play Movies & TV app if you're still using it.

You can also turn off the feature by toggling the option. To do so, go to the app's settings and select "Update notification preferences," where you'll find the "Available to watch free" option.