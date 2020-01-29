The Google Translate app received a minor upgrade last month, gaining offline transliteration support for ten new languages. Google is now set to add a new feature to its Google Translate app for Android, which will allow it to transcribe and translate speech from one language to another in real-time. The tech giant previewed the upcoming feature at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

The "transcribe mode" within Google Translate app has been developed to translate long-form speeches. It will reportedly only work by capturing live audio through your phone's microphone, although it is possible that Google may add the ability to work with audio files eventually.

According to The Verge, the feature will constantly evaluate sentences, adding punctuation and correcting word choices based on context. However, transcribe mode will not be available offline. Google says real-time multilingual transcription is a lot more complicated than translating written text, which is why the translation will be done on its servers instead of on-device.

CNET reports that the 'Transcribe' feature is currently being tested in Spanish, German, and French. While no specific timeline has been confirmed yet, the company expects to make the tool available for users in the Google Translate app for Android in the coming months.