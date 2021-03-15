Surprising absolutely no one, Google is in more hot water for its privacy practices. According to Bloomberg, a California judge has just ruled that a case against Google is allowed to proceed because it failed to notify users of certain data-gathering practices. The suit, first filed last summer, alleges that Google collects browsing data even while using "Incognito Mode," which is meant to hide browsing.

Google tracks and collects consumer browsing history and other web activity data no matter what safeguards consumers undertake to protect their data privacy.

According to the suit, websites use Google tools to track and collect browsing data even after users deny the Chrome browser from collecting their data. Additionally, apps linked to services like Google Analytics can also be used to collect this data, even while browsing on some of the best cheap Android phones.

San Jose, California Judge Lucy Koh states that "Google did not notify users that Google engages in the alleged data collection while the user is in private browsing mode." The $5 billion lawsuit seeks $5,000 in damages for each potentially affected user. Google, meanwhile, has maintained that it notifies those using Incognito Mode that "websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity."