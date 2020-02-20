Unlike iOS, Google has always had music controls in the notifications center alongside your messages, social alerts, etc. While this made finding music controls quite easy, it also meant that sometimes notifications could push media controls all the way down and out of sight.

With Android 11, there's a very, very slight possibility that that may change. The team over at XDA has spotted a new feature Google's built into the upcoming operating system.

In essence, the music controls have migrated out of the notification center to the quick settings menu, sitting alongside other controls like rotation lock and Wi-FI.