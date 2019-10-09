This week has seen a slew of updates that finally enable dark mode on popular apps. From Google Play, Gmail, and even Instagram, the move to an optional dark mode on your favorite app is more of a reality than ever before.

Keeping in line with the Instagram update this week, Google took to the popular social media platform to tease a two-frame animation showcasing the toggle between light and dark modes for several apps and system settings. It's likely that Google is showcasing it this way to show the automatic switch that happens when dark mode is enabled system-wide in Android 10, signaling the change for all apps and services to move over to a less eye-straining color palette.

While some of the elements in this image aren't surprising, a few here are notable. Google Maps is first and foremost in this shot for a reason, and that's because while Maps has had a night mode for a significant amount of time, this new dark mode looks to go one step further in blacking out the night.