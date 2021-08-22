Google Tasks is one of the best to-do apps for Android that don't often get a lot of love from the company despite the great productivity benefits it offers to users. Now, the folks over at XDA Developers have discovered an unreleased feature in the app that should make sorting through your most important chores a breeze.

According to the site's APK teardown, the app is about to pick up a new feature that will allow you to mark important tasks with a star button that sits to the right of each item in your list. Once you've starred a task, it will be automatically added to the "Starred" tab pinned to the top left corner of Tasks.

The tabbed interface is the most recent makeover introduced to the app earlier this month to provide a better way of managing your lists. Before that, you needed to tap the hamburger menu in order to pull up your lists.