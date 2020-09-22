Area 120, which is Google's in-house incubator for experimental projects, today announced the launch of a new work-tracking tool called Tables. Like Airtable, Google's Tables can help teams easily track work and automate tasks, without any coding.

Tim Gleason, General Manager, Tables, wrote in a blog post:

I've been in the technology industry for a long time, including 10 years at Google. And during my years in the workforce, I've always had a difficult time tracking projects. Our teams stored notes and related tasks in different documents. Those documents always got out of date. We'd have to manually sync data between them. And I'd spend a lot of time coordinating between team members to prioritize and update statuses. I spent more time keeping track of work than actually working!

Google Tables uses bots to help teams automate tasks such as scheduling recurring email reminders whenever tasks are overdue, message a chat room when new form submissions are received, and move tasks to someone else's work queue when the status changes. Tables not only makes it easier for a team to collaborate, but it also helps save a lot of time with automation.