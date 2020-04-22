Google Home with blue lighting behind itSource: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central

In September last year, Google had announced that it would allow users to adjust the voice detection sensitivity on their Assistant devices. After nearly seven months, Google has finally started rolling out the feature to users.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge that the feature is starting to "roll out gradually," which means most of you will have to wait a little longer to be able to customize hotword sensitivity on your Assistant devices. As can be seen in the screenshots of the sensitivity option shared by XDA Developers' Editor-in-Chief Mishaal Rahman, you will be able to increase or decrease the wake-word sensitivity of your Google Assistant devices by adjusting a slider under Device settings in the Google Home app.

In addition to Google Assistant speakers, the feature will allow you to adjust "Hey Google" sensitivity for smart displays as well. The feature is mainly aimed at avoiding unintentional activation of Google Assistant devices. It will also help people in noisy environments to get help from their Assistant devices more easily by increasing the voice detection sensitivity in the Google Home app.

