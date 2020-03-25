What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming months.
- Stadia Pro subscribers gain access to the Serious Sam Collection and more in April.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Google Stadia is a next-generation cloud game streaming platform that launched late last year. For $10 a month — there's a free version coming in 2020 — you gain access to streaming at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. It's getting a lot of new games this week, as well as some "free" titles with the $10 Stadia Pro subscription.
This week, The Crew 2 and Lost Worlds: Beyond the Page, launch on the service. You'll probably be able to buy them for a discount since Google has great deals on Stadia games all the time. However, the final prices haven't been revealed yet. The bigger news is that the Serious Sam Collection, Splitlings, and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) will be free with Stadia Pro.
The Serious Sam Collection has to be the highlight of the announcement because it includes some of the most fun shooters ever made. It's a look like the new Doom games, you can't aim down sights, and the action feels very "floaty." If you're looking for smaller, less intense experiences, you can always play Spitlings and Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks). While you probably won't be spamming the right trigger, you'll need to think about your moves a lot.
As always, you can claim the Stadia Pro games on April 1. Stadia Pro is by far, in my opinion, the best subscription service because you get incredible games as part of the package. You'd never expect to find new games like Destiny 2: Shadowkeep or Metro Exodus available on Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are foldable phones a novelty or the next big thing?
Foldables have been heralded as gimmicks or the next big thing, but the reality is somewhere in between.
How to sign up for a chance to review the OnePlus 8 before it launches
OnePlus has opened up applications for a chance to review the OnePlus 8 ahead of the launch. Applications are open to all and you'll even get to keep the phone as long as your review meets the requirements.
Foldables aren't really the 'small' phone you've been looking for (yet)
The Galaxy Z Flip is a great phone. Why isn't there a non-bendy version for those of us who want something smaller?
The best multiplayer games on PlayStation 4
We all want games we can play with our friends whether it be online or in person. Here's our top line-up for the best multiplayer games for your PlayStation 4!