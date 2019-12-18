When Google's Stadia gaming service launched a month ago, you needed to buy a Founder's or a Premiere bundle that included a Chromecast Ultra, even if you already had one. If you were an owner, Google said Stadia would work with your existing Ultra as well.

Unfortunately, existing Chromecast Ultra devices needed a firmware update, and that update has finally been pushed to all Chromecast Ultra devices. After a long month being left in the cold, Google's Stadia Twitter account has tweeted that all Chromecast Ultra devices are ready to play.