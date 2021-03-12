What you need to know
- Google updated its list of compatible devices for "Play Servcies for AR".
- This list includes several devices that have not been announced including the LG Stylo 7.
- Google also accidentally confirmed upcoming Samsung Galaxy handsets.
It's not every day that Google spills the beans on upcoming handsets, other than its own. This time around, the leaks and rumor mill had nothing to do with some confirmations coming from Google's updated list of Play Services for AR (formerly ARCore) supported devices. As found by 9to5Google, this list contains a total of 23 new devices being added, including the previously-unmentioned LG Stylo 7, as well as the Oppo Reno 5A, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, and others.
While it seems that LG is continuing to struggle with whether it wants to remain in the smartphone business, one of the potential lineups that it can lean on is the LG Stylo. This is a budget smartphone line that has been around for a few years now, and one of the few that includes a built-in stylus. The LG Stylo 6 was released last year, and featured a beautiful design, to go along with amazing battery life, and that aforementioned stylus.
Given the uncertainty of LG's future, there was no reason to truly believe that the LG Stylo 7 would be announced at some point throughout the year. However, considering that Google partners with smartphone makers to ensure compatibility with ARCore, it comes as a surprise to see another LG phone added to the list.
There were a few other important smartphones revealed by Google with this update, as the Galaxy A52 5G, A72 4G, and A82 5G were also confirmed. Samsung is slated to hold a "Galaxy Awesome Unpacked" event on March 17th, where the company could be introducing those smartphones to the world. The Samsung Galaxy A51 was the best-selling smartphone of last year, which is quite impressive given the fact that its flagships rank amongst the best Android phones overall.
It's only a matter of time before these unannounced devices make their way into the hands of the masses, so we'll keep waiting to see what devices can compete for the best cheap Android phone of 2021. Are you looking forward to see another budget option from LG complete with a stylus? Or have you already started looking elsewhere for your next phone?
Most popular
Samsung Galaxy A51
Samsung most popular phone of 2020
The Samsung Galaxy A51 helped to usher in a new wave of design changes for Samsung A-series of smartphones. Between the design, quad-camera array on the back, and Samsung's software prowess, there's no reason to believe that the A51's successor won't be just as good.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
