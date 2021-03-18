What you need to know
- Google has been working on a standalone version of the Chrome browser for Chrome OS.
- This new browser is based on the Linux version called Lacros.
- The goal is to keep the browser updated and more secure even after a Chromebook's AUE.
Chromebooks are great personal computers because they are affordable, they get regular feature updates, and they are among the most secure internet-connected devices you can buy. One of the reasons that Chromebooks are so secure is because of the way that they sandbox the Chrome browser and downloaded apps, but also because they get automatic security patches for upwards of eight years. However, once a Chromebook has reached the end of its update life, its users will no longer be protected from possible security exploits through the Chrome browser. One important way that Google is working to correct this potential flaw is by completely rewriting the current Chrome browser and replacing it on Chrome OS with a new browser-based on the Linux version called Lacros — a clever acronym that stands for Linux And ChRome OS.
According to a post by Dinsan Francis at Chrome Story, there is now an experimental flag in Chrome OS where you can set Lacros as the primary browser on your Chromebook. Even though news of Lacros has been out for more than half a year, this is the first time someone has spotted a flag to make it the primary browser still in the testing phase and has not yet made it to the Canary channel, where adventurous users can try it out.
Most new Chromebooks should receive updates for anywhere from six to eight years from the time they were released. This is referred to as the AUE, or auto-update expiration. According to our Chromebook expert Ara Wagoner, it's one of the most important things that you should look for when purchasing one of the best Chromebooks. If you're looking for a dependable Chromebook that will last you nearly to the next decade, then we suggest considering our top Chromebook pick, the Lenovo Flex 5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Beat Saber OST 4 celebrates 4 million sales with 4 new free songs
The latest Beat Saber update is adding four new songs from the community's favorite artists: Jaroslav Beck, Camellia, Boom Kitty, Jakub Tirco, and Waylon Reavis. Available now for free!
Here's everything we know (so far) about Far Cry 6
Far Cry 6 is the latest in the series of sandbox shooters from Ubisoft. Here's what we know so far about its setting, villain, story, and more.
What's the better buy: PS5 or Xbox Series X? We've got you covered!
With Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PS5 have released and we've taken a look to see what sets them apart as we blast into the new console generation.
Here are the best wrist rests for Chromebooks in 2021
If you use a Chromebook while typing or gaming for any length of time — listen up: A wrist rest is a really useful accessory. We rounded up some of the best options for Chromebook to reduce wrist fatigue and keep you comfortable while working or playing for hours.