What you need to know
It seems hard to believe, but the hit show Friends celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The show was such a smash hit and cultural phenomenon that even today it ranks as one of the most-streamed titles on Netflix.
To commemorate the 25th anniversary, Google has some special Easter eggs that can be revealed by typing in the cast members' names. This is very similar to the Easter egg Google created for Avengers: Endgame with the infamous infinity gauntlet and snap.
For every one of the characters, Google has done something a little different, and each one references one of the character's many memorable lines or moments.
For example, typing in name of the food-obsessed ladies man, Joey Tribbiani, will reveal an icon with a slice of pizza. Clicking on this icon will cause your screen to be filled with various pieces of food, and as two hairy arms gather it up, you'll hear one of Joey's most famous lines, "Joey doesn't share food."
Two of the best ones come from the characters Phoebe and Ross. By searching Phoebe Bouffay and clicking on her guitar, it will play her classic Smelly Cat song with an actual smelly cat.
Ross's moment is from the famous couch moving scene where he keeps yelling "pivot" and will literally pivot your screen.
Typing in Chandler Bing will show one of the iconic recliners, and clicking it will, in turn, cause a chick and duck to prance around on your screen.
Search for clean freak Monica Geller, and you'll see a sudsy cleaning bucket which will clean your screen with a cartoon sponge when you click it.
As a big Friends fan myself, I got a kick out of these, but I still think Google missed out on a prime opportunity to include one of the side characters. It would have been fantastic to have one for Janice and to hear her trademark laugh or "oh my god."
Regardless, this was a great way for Google to honor the show and something fun to do in between binges.