It seems hard to believe, but the hit show Friends celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The show was such a smash hit and cultural phenomenon that even today it ranks as one of the most-streamed titles on Netflix.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary, Google has some special Easter eggs that can be revealed by typing in the cast members' names. This is very similar to the Easter egg Google created for Avengers: Endgame with the infamous infinity gauntlet and snap.

For every one of the characters, Google has done something a little different, and each one references one of the character's many memorable lines or moments.

For example, typing in name of the food-obsessed ladies man, Joey Tribbiani, will reveal an icon with a slice of pizza. Clicking on this icon will cause your screen to be filled with various pieces of food, and as two hairy arms gather it up, you'll hear one of Joey's most famous lines, "Joey doesn't share food."

Two of the best ones come from the characters Phoebe and Ross. By searching Phoebe Bouffay and clicking on her guitar, it will play her classic Smelly Cat song with an actual smelly cat.