What you need to know
- The Google Search app for Android and iOS is getting a redesign.
- Search results should appear simpler and easier to read, with cleaner cards for results and larger text.
- The redesign is expected to be pushed to users in the coming days.
Google Search has gone through quite an evolution since its inception, adding more features to its results like Google 3D animals and AR objects, in order to make information more easily accessible. But as more things are added to Search, it can sometimes start to feel too cluttered and as a result, can have the opposite effect of feeling almost out of reach. That's why Google is announcing a visual overhaul for the Search app that should make users feel more at ease when looking for answers.
Google designer Aileen Cheng talked about her goal of making the app simpler and easier on the eyes:
Rethinking the visual design for something like Search is really complex. That's especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We're not just organizing the web's information, but all the world's information. We started with organizing web pages, but now there's so much diversity in the types of content and information we have to help make sense of.
A major part of the redesign is in the way results are displayed. In their current form, Search results appear in rounded cards with small text. The new redesign changes things up by making each edge-to-edge result card for a cleaner look, and text is now larger and bolder so that it's easier to pick up on the results that might matter most to you. "The overall effect is that you have more visual space and breathing room for Search results and other content to take center stage."
Aileen and her team also changed up the use of color, so that it's applied to more intentional elements of the search results, such as interactive icons. And she also points out how some of these elements take on a more "Googley" feeling by making icons and images more rounded than before. "If you look at the Google logo, you'll notice there's a lot of roundness to it, so we're borrowing from that and bringing it to other places as well."
The new Google Search redesign will roll out in the coming days for Android and iOS users and will be available for every device, even some of the best cheap Android phones.
