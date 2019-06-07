Google says cutting off Huawei could pose national security risk

Google was one of several American companies that had to cut ties with Huawei to comply with the U.S. government ban, and the company is now petitioning lawmakers in Washington to exempt it from the ban. Google advised the Trump administration that the move could end up compromising US national security.

With Google out of the picture, Huawei is said to be working on its own operating system to power its devices, with reports suggesting that the OS will be able to run Android apps. Google argues that this "hybrid" version of Android will have more bugs and is more likely to be hacked. From the Financial Times (paywall):