Ever since 2016 with the launch of the original Pixel and Google Home, Google's been proving year after year that it's serious about hardware. Thanks to a new report from Nikkei Asian Review, we now have an early look at what to expect from Google in 2019.
The first product Nikkei mentions is Google's "first non-premium smartphone" that's expected to be priced lower than Apple's $750 iPhone XR. This is more than likely the Pixel 3 Lite we've been talking about for a while, so that one isn't all that surprising. Along with the Pixel 3 Lite, Nikkei also notes that Google "plans to launch a new premium phone in its Pixel range" — what we're anticipating to the Pixel 4.
Outside of smartphones, 2019 should also see Google release its first Pixel-branded smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch lineup, a much-needed updated version of the Google Home speaker, and a security camera.
Nikkei continues:
One person with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei that Google plans to release a new security camera later this year after it integrated the team from Nest Labs, the tech startup it acquired in 2014.
As for the release of these products, most of them will likely be announced and launched around October of this year. Previous rumors have indicated that the Pixel 3 Lite will launch a bit sooner, but we really aren't sure right now.
