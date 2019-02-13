Ever since 2016 with the launch of the original Pixel and Google Home, Google's been proving year after year that it's serious about hardware. Thanks to a new report from Nikkei Asian Review, we now have an early look at what to expect from Google in 2019.

The first product Nikkei mentions is Google's "first non-premium smartphone" that's expected to be priced lower than Apple's $750 iPhone XR. This is more than likely the Pixel 3 Lite we've been talking about for a while, so that one isn't all that surprising. Along with the Pixel 3 Lite, Nikkei also notes that Google "plans to launch a new premium phone in its Pixel range" — what we're anticipating to the Pixel 4.

Outside of smartphones, 2019 should also see Google release its first Pixel-branded smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch lineup, a much-needed updated version of the Google Home speaker, and a security camera.