Google rebrands G Suite to Google Workplace, rolls out a new Gmail icon

What you need to know
- Google's G Suite is now Google Workspace.
- Google is also rolling out a new brand identity with new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and Meet apps.
- Google Workspace is now available to all Workspace business customers and is expected to roll out to consumers in the coming months.
Google today announced that it is rebranding its G Suite service and introducing new logos for all its productivity apps. Google's set of productivity and collaboration tools is now called Google Workspace.
Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager of Google Workspace, said in a statement:
This is the end of the 'office' as we know it. From here on out, teams need to thrive without meeting in person, protect their time to focus on the most impactful work, and build human connection in new ways. Google Workspace gives people a familiar, fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed in this new reality - whether you're in an office, working from home, on the frontlines, or engaging with customers.
Google Workspace combines all of the company's communication and collaboration tools like Gmail, Chat, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and Slides into a unified experience. Google Workspace users can now preview the content of a link without having to leave the original document with the new linked previews feature in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The three apps will also now show a popup with suggested actions like sharing the document when you @mention someone in a document.
Another new feature that will roll out to Google Workspace users in the coming weeks is the ability to create and collaborate on documents within a room in Chat. Google Meet, which was integrated into Gmail and Chat in July, will now be available across Docs, Sheets, and Slides in picture-in-picture mode.
Google's "new home for work" will be available to all business customers starting today. In the coming months, Google plans to roll out Workspace to consumers as well. The new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and Slides will begin rolling out in the coming weeks.
