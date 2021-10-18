Google Pixel Watch is reportedly still happening, but not when you think

Wear OS fans may be disappointed to learn that Google is allegedly not planning to announce the rumored Pixel Watch at its upcoming smartwatch launch.

Leaker Jon Prosser, who has had a pretty good track record lately with Google/Pixel leaks, suggested on Monday that the Pixel Watch will not launch until Q1 2022.

Pixel Watch



Don't expect it at the event tomorrow.



Last I heard, it was delayed until Q1 2022.



It's still happening, just not tomorrow. https://t.co/Rd0dGN3yek — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 18, 2021

Prosser has previously stated that the Pixel Watch was slated for either an October or Q1 2022 launch, but apparently, an announcement is unlikely to happen tomorrow. We've reached out to Google to see if the allegations of the watch and its delay are true and will report back if and when we receive a response.

Pixel Watch rumors reentered consumer mindshare when alleged second-hand renders were unveiled earlier this year. However, since then, details on the device have been scarce.

If such a device does launch, whether this week or in Q1 2022, it would likely run Wear OS 3, following the Galaxy Watch 4 but coming before many of the best Wear OS watches on the market. We may also finally get to see the Fitbit integration that Google teased earlier this year.

If a Pixel Watch is on the way, it would be wise to launch it sooner rather than later, especially given all the hype the Pixel 6 is getting. However, with the semiconductor shortage continuing to ravage the mobile industry, Google may be just biding time to ramp up production. After all, Google could very well decide to design its own smartwatch chip like it did for the Pixel 6 and like Samsung did with its own smartwatch.