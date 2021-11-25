What you need to know
- Google appears to be planning to release a useful update to the Pixel phones' music discovery feature.
- The Now Playing feature could pick up a new tab for your favorite songs in the future.
- It also means the feature's bottom bar could get a redesign once it is rolled out.
Google added a feature to the Pixel 2 series that allows the Pixel devices to recognize songs that are playing nearby. While the feature automatically displays the title of a mystery song on your lock screen, there is currently no simple way to keep track of music you might want to listen to again later.
That could change in a future update to the Shazam-like feature. 9to5Google has spotted new evidence in the Android System Intelligence that indicates a new favorites tab is on its way to Google's Pixel phones. Android System Intelligence is designed to manage your Pixel phone's smart functions including Live Translate, Now Playing, and more.
An app teardown reveals that Google is working on the upcoming redesign. When this change is implemented, the bottom bar of Pixel's music discovery feature will have two tabs. This means the current reverse-chronological feed will become the History tab.
Every song that shows up in the History tab will be accompanied by a heart icon sitting next to it. You can choose to have that entry added to your Favorites list by just tapping the heart icon. Alternatively, you can tap the note next to the song title on your lock screen or simply tap the heart icon in a Now Playing notification in order to include a song in your Favorites.
It's unclear when the new tab will appear in the feature's bottom bar. Having said that, 9to5Google claims to have enabled Favorites in the latest version of Android System Intelligence for the Pixel 6. It's possible that the dedicated tab will first appear on Google's best Android phones released this year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Verizon and AT&T to limit 5G power amid fears of aircraft interference
While the carriers have already agreed to delay their C-Band spectrum deployment, Verizon and AT&T are now faced with temporarily limiting power from their 5G towers.
Here's the rundown on current Disney+ prices and deals
Looking to sign up for Disney Plus but want to make sure you get the best deal on it? Look no further!
Here are the best Nest cameras on the market right now
Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up the best Google Nest cameras on the market right now. So whether you want to use the security camera indoors or outdoors, we've got you covered.