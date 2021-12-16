If you woke up to a rather strange warning from your Google Pixel's At A Glance widget alerting you to a storm that's nowhere near your location, you're not alone.

As super typhoon "Odette" (international name: Rai) continues to slam the eastern and central parts of the Philippines, some Google Pixel owners from various parts of the world have received an odd storm alert. The warning was clearly sent out by accident via the At A Glance widget.

It came from PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), and it is likely to have caused panic among those who saw it on their phone screens. Some users from California, Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and other parts of the United States, for example, have taken to Reddit to report the incident. Some received the alert via the Google Pixel 6 Pro while others saw it on their Pixel 3 XL.