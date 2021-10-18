Google Pixel 6 series may go after Xiaomi with insanely aggressive pricing

The Google Pixel 6 prices in Europe aren't shrouded in mystery, thanks to previous leaks indicating an appealing price tag in that region at the very least. The phones' prices in the United States have now been revealed in a new leak.

A Target customer discovered a pre-listed price for both devices, revealing how much the phones will cost in the United States. The base Pixel 6 will cost $599, while the Pro model will cost $898, according to the leak. The leaked prices are for the phones' 128GB storage configurations.

It's not clear, however, whether these prices are final figures or mere placeholders. But if they turn out to be accurate, the Pixel 6 devices will give many of the best Android phones a run for their money with insanely attractive U.S. prices. It's the same strategy that Xiaomi has used for its smartphones for a long time.

M. Brandon Lee, a well-known leaker, has confirmed this information in a separate tweet and also revealed when the Pixel 6 series will be available for purchase. According to him, Google's upcoming flagship phones will be available for purchase on October 28.