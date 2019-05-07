Best answer: Most people will be best off with the Pixel 3a XL, purely based on its larger screen and longer battery life. The standard Pixel 3a is compelling as a compact phone, but it may feel cramped for many people and its battery life is questionable — you can get so much more for only $80 extra in the Pixel 3a XL.

What's the difference between the Pixel 3a and 3a XL?

Just like the original Pixel 3 and 3 XL, there isn't much that differentiates the two mid-range Pixel 3a models other than size — but that is of course a difference that requires some thought when choosing which one you should buy. Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are built with the same materials and design touches, and operate on the same platform internally with the same specs and capabilities. There are just a few different line items that are different to align with the differences in size.

At the base level, both phones will operate basically the same in your daily use. They have the same processor, memory, storage, screen resolution, cameras, ports and so on. They also don't have any differences in configuration options, and are available in all of the same color choices. Retailers will be carrying both phones side by side, too.

The biggest thing that you're going to make your decision on is size. The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch display, whereas the Pixel 3a XL steps up to 6 inches. That doesn't seem like a lot, but when measured up diagonally it leads to a notable difference in the amount of usable screen real estate you have and in-hand feel.

If you have no size preference, get the Pixel 3a XL for the extra screen space and battery.

The other side of the equation with that larger screen is the reduction of one-handed usability. The Pixel 3a XL is about 6% taller and 9% wider, as well as 13% heavier than the smaller model. If you have trouble managing modern smartphones in one hand and are craving something small, the Pixel 3a is the better choice — the 3a XL is right in line with being as big and heavy as modern flagships.

If you're somehow indifferent on the size of the phone you buy in terms of how much room the screen gives you to get things done, the other big reason to go with the Pixel 3a XL is battery life. The Pixel 3a XL's battery is 23% larger than the smaller Pixel 3a, and because the rest of the phones is identical that translates directly into prolonging battery life by that amount. If you're at heavy phone user at all, the Pixel 3a XL's larger battery will basically be a requirement unless you're willing to spend time charging midday.

That all is, of course, if you're willing to pay extra for the Pixel 3a XL. It's $80 more than the base Pixel 3a, which isn't much more in the grand scheme of things but in this price segment is a bit of a larger ask. Sure if you're on a financing plan from Google or a carrier that extra $80 works out to just a few extra dollars per month, but buying outright that could be a deal-breaker for some. That being said, you should really think about saving up a little more for the Pixel 3a XL if you at all have the desire for a larger screen or larger battery — the money will be well worth it in the months and years to come when you enjoy more of your phone for longer between charges.