Best answer: Most people will be best off with the Pixel 3a XL, purely based on its larger screen and longer battery life. The standard Pixel 3a is compelling as a compact phone, but it may feel cramped for many people and its battery life is questionable — you can get so much more for only $80 extra in the Pixel 3a XL.
- Our pick: Google Pixel 3a XL ($480 at Google Store)
- Compact pick: Google Pixel 3a ($400 at Google Store)
What's the difference between the Pixel 3a and 3a XL?
Just like the original Pixel 3 and 3 XL, there isn't much that differentiates the two mid-range Pixel 3a models other than size — but that is of course a difference that requires some thought when choosing which one you should buy. Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are built with the same materials and design touches, and operate on the same platform internally with the same specs and capabilities. There are just a few different line items that are different to align with the differences in size.
|Category
|Google Pixel 3a
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|Operating System
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Display
|5.6-inch OLED
2220 x 1080 (18.5:9)
|6.0-inch OLED
2160 x 1080 (18:9)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
2.0GHz + 1.7GHz
Octa-core, 64-bit
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
2.0GHz + 1.7GHz
Octa-core, 64-bit
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Rear Camera
|12.2MP Sony IMX363
1.4μm pixels, f/1.8
OIS + EIS
76° field of view
|12.2MP Sony IMX363
1.4μm pixels, f/1.8
OIS + EIS
76° field of view
|Front Camera
|8MP
1.12μm pixels, f/2.0
84° field of view
|8MP
1.12μm pixels, f/2.0
84° field of view
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Ports
|USB-C
3.5mm headphone
|USB-C
3.5mm headphone
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
AptX HD
|Stereo speakers
AptX HD
|Security
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Battery
|3000 mAh
18W fast charging
|3700 mAh
18W fast charging
|Dimensions
|151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm
147 g
|160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm
167 g
|Security Updates
|Minimum 3 years of security updates
|Minimum 3 years of security updates
|OS Updates
|Minimum 3 years of OS updates
|Minimum 3 years of OS updates
At the base level, both phones will operate basically the same in your daily use. They have the same processor, memory, storage, screen resolution, cameras, ports and so on. They also don't have any differences in configuration options, and are available in all of the same color choices. Retailers will be carrying both phones side by side, too.
It's all about size ... and then price
The biggest thing that you're going to make your decision on is size. The Pixel 3a has a 5.6-inch display, whereas the Pixel 3a XL steps up to 6 inches. That doesn't seem like a lot, but when measured up diagonally it leads to a notable difference in the amount of usable screen real estate you have and in-hand feel.
If you have no size preference, get the Pixel 3a XL for the extra screen space and battery.
The other side of the equation with that larger screen is the reduction of one-handed usability. The Pixel 3a XL is about 6% taller and 9% wider, as well as 13% heavier than the smaller model. If you have trouble managing modern smartphones in one hand and are craving something small, the Pixel 3a is the better choice — the 3a XL is right in line with being as big and heavy as modern flagships.
If you're somehow indifferent on the size of the phone you buy in terms of how much room the screen gives you to get things done, the other big reason to go with the Pixel 3a XL is battery life. The Pixel 3a XL's battery is 23% larger than the smaller Pixel 3a, and because the rest of the phones is identical that translates directly into prolonging battery life by that amount. If you're at heavy phone user at all, the Pixel 3a XL's larger battery will basically be a requirement unless you're willing to spend time charging midday.
That all is, of course, if you're willing to pay extra for the Pixel 3a XL. It's $80 more than the base Pixel 3a, which isn't much more in the grand scheme of things but in this price segment is a bit of a larger ask. Sure if you're on a financing plan from Google or a carrier that extra $80 works out to just a few extra dollars per month, but buying outright that could be a deal-breaker for some. That being said, you should really think about saving up a little more for the Pixel 3a XL if you at all have the desire for a larger screen or larger battery — the money will be well worth it in the months and years to come when you enjoy more of your phone for longer between charges.
Our pick
Google Pixel 3a XL
Unless you have a strong desire for a small phone, the 3a XL is worth the money.
Even though it's hitting a mid-range price point, the Pixel 3a XL is a solid phone that doesn't skimp on size or capabilities. It's flagship-sized, and most importantly has a battery that's over 20% larger than the base Pixel 3a — you'll want that extra screen space and battery longevity.
Compact pick
Google Pixel 3a
A more compact phone with all of the capabilities — and one big caveat.
There's absolutely something to be said for wanting a smaller phone that you can more easily use one-handed and fit in your pocket. The Pixel 3a offers that, and a lower starting price. But the downside is a 3000 mAh battery that immediately gives us worries about battery life. It is absolutely a trade-off that should be kept in mind when buying.