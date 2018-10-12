Latest and greatest Google Pixel 3 XL Still solid Google Pixel 2 XL Google refreshed its hardware and jumped to a 6.3-inch, 18.5:9 display — but it's not all about size, the display is dramatically better as well. The rest of the phone builds on all of Google's strengths: simple hardware, capable specs, smooth software, and an amazing camera experience front and back. It also added wireless charging and kept stereo speakers. $899 at Best Buy Pros Large, high-quality screen.

The Pixel 3 XL isn't a massive upgrade from the Pixel 2 XL, but there are a few changes that could make it worth it if you're particularly upset with a few aspects of the phone.

Is the Google Pixel 3 XL a worthy upgrade from the Pixel 2 XL?

This comparison effectively hinges on two points: how much do you dislike the Pixel 2 XL's display, and how big of a deal is it to spend $900 on a phone?

Google was at great pains to make sure the Pixel 3 XL's screen didn't repeat any of the problems of the Pixel 2 XL — and if you have the Pixel 2 XL, you know what I'm talking about. It's dim, lacking that "punch" of color so many other phones have, and is proven to be more susceptible to burn-in and image retention than the competition. The Pixel 3 XL addresses all of these points. It's brighter, more accurate, more colorful, and generally exhibits all of the qualities you expect for a phone of this price. If you're underwhelmed by your Pixel 2 XL's screen, the Pixel 3 XL may be appealing just from that point alone.

The screen upgrade is so important because elsewhere, the Pixel 3 XL isn't necessarily a huge upgrade from the 2 XL. There's a new processor inside, but the rest of the specs remain unchanged. The external hardware didn't change in size or shape, which is a good thing in most people's eyes, but the new glass back does offer a better feel and wireless charging capabilities.

Category Pixel 3 XL Pixel 2 XL Operating system Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch OLED

2960x1440 (18.5:9)

Gorilla Glass 5 6-inch OLED

2880x1440 (18:9)

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Pixel Visual Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Pixel Visual Core RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64/128GB 64/128GB Expandable No No Rear camera 12.2MP, 1.4-micron

f/1.8, OIS, PDAF 12.2MP, 1.4-micron

f/1.8, OIS, PDAF Front camera 1 8MP, f/1.8, auto focus

75-degree lens 8MP, f/2.4, fixed focus Front camera 2 8MP, f/2.2, fixed focus

97-degree lens n/a Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS Audio Stereo speakers

USB-C Stereo speakers

USB-C Battery 3430mAh

Non-removable 3520mAh

Non-removable Charging 18W USB-C PD

Qi wireless 18W USB-C PD Water resistance IP68 IP67 Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

184 g 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

175 g Colors Just Black, Very White, Not Pink Just Black, Black & White

The display is unequivocally better, and there are a few hardware upgrades — is that worth $900?

If the display upgrade alone wasn't enough to change your mind, perhaps you'll be interested in the new camera features. The front-facing camera has been upgraded with auto focus and a new sensor, and it's now assisted by a secondary wide-angle camera for better portrait mode and group selfie shots. The rear camera takes fundamentally better photos, and better leverages the Pixel Visual Core — but chances are that many of its new features can actually make their way back to the Pixel 2 XL (in due time). The Pixel 3 XL takes great photos, but the Pixel 2 XL is no slouch — it spent a year at the top of the charts in image quality.

So let's bring this all back together and talk about price: the Pixel 3 XL costs $899. If that seems like a lot of money to you, and you own a Pixel 2 XL already, this upgrade probably doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The screen is unequivocally better, the camera experience is an upgrade, and a couple of extra hardware features are nice — and in the end, you don't lose anything. But are those relatively small changes worth scrapping your phone and paying another $899 for a Pixel 3 XL.

