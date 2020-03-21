What you need to know
- Google is adding new 'uploaded from' and 'shared by' categories to images' metadata in Photos.
- As the names suggest, these bits of information can help you more quickly identify where an image comes from.
- The change is only live in the Photos web app, however, with no word on when/if the iOS and Android apps will also get the feature.
If you've got an extensive photo library — and who doesn't these days? — it might be hard to keep track of exactly where everything's coming from. To help with that dilemma, Google has updated the 'Info' panel in Photos to show more two bits of information about each file.
These are 'uploaded from' and 'shared by.' As their names suggest, both pieces of metadata are designed to help you narrow down an image's provenance with greater specificity.
The 'uploaded from' field shows whether the image was uploaded via an Android or iOS device, the web, or Google Drive. 'Shared by,' meanwhile, does exactly what it sounds like, and tells you which album the shared image comes from. It also tells you if the image has been saved to your own library.
The feature should be available to everyone using the Google Photos web app. The iOS and Android native apps, however, do not currently have these added bits of detail, and since it is a relatively minor change, there's no word from Google on when/if it plans to bring feature parity to the mobile apps.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Netflix reduces quality to save the internet
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Google I/O 2020, including the planned livestream, is completely canceled
As a result of the ongoing Coronavirus, Google has announced that its I/O developer conference is canceled — including the livestream that the company was previously using to replace its physical event.
Today only, Stadia Premiere Edition drops to $99 for Doom Eternal launch
Google is dropping the price on the Stadia Premiere Edition by $30 for a one day sale to mark the launch of Doom Eternal on the cloud game streaming service.
Looking for stuff to binge while you're at home? Check out Netflix
You might have a lot of time on your hands all of a sudden, and want to watch the best shows available on Netflix. We've got the shows worth your time.