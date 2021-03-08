Even though Google Photos is arguably one of the best Android apps for organizing photos, Google is still making strides to improve the overall experience. The latest attempt, as reported by 9to5Google , to make it easier to navigate through your vast library of photos brings two new sections dubbed 'Explore' and 'Favorites'.

The 'Explore' tab may sound familiar for Google Photos users, and that's because there's a dedicated section on the mobile version of the app. When browsing pictures on one of the best Android phones, this section organizes your library based on different types of media. This includes animations, created collages, screenshots, videos, and even more, but this was not available for those who wanted to view and organize their library from the web. Once the update becomes available for your Google Photos account, you'll be able to access the same options from the sidebar.

Additionally, there's a new Favorites tab coming, which really should have been made available for the web client from the start. Moving forward, anytime you "Star" a photo, it will appear right in the Favorites tab. If you've already been taking advantage of this on your smartphones, those previously-favorited options will now appear on the web as well.

Although there's not a dedicated Google Photos app for download on macOS or Windows, like the old Picasa days, Google is bringing feature-parity between the mobile apps and the web interface. The update is rolling out now but is not available for everyone just yet. It seems Google is rolling out the updated interface in waves, so it's just a matter of time before you will see the new Explore and Favorites tabs in the Photos sidebar.