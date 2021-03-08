What you need to know
- Google is adding new "Explore" and "Favorites" sections in Photos on the web.
- This comes after the Photos Android tablet app received an overhaul earlier this year.
- The updated interface is not yet widely available.
Even though Google Photos is arguably one of the best Android apps for organizing photos, Google is still making strides to improve the overall experience. The latest attempt, as reported by 9to5Google, to make it easier to navigate through your vast library of photos brings two new sections dubbed 'Explore' and 'Favorites'.
The 'Explore' tab may sound familiar for Google Photos users, and that's because there's a dedicated section on the mobile version of the app. When browsing pictures on one of the best Android phones, this section organizes your library based on different types of media. This includes animations, created collages, screenshots, videos, and even more, but this was not available for those who wanted to view and organize their library from the web. Once the update becomes available for your Google Photos account, you'll be able to access the same options from the sidebar.
Additionally, there's a new Favorites tab coming, which really should have been made available for the web client from the start. Moving forward, anytime you "Star" a photo, it will appear right in the Favorites tab. If you've already been taking advantage of this on your smartphones, those previously-favorited options will now appear on the web as well.
Although there's not a dedicated Google Photos app for download on macOS or Windows, like the old Picasa days, Google is bringing feature-parity between the mobile apps and the web interface. The update is rolling out now but is not available for everyone just yet. It seems Google is rolling out the updated interface in waves, so it's just a matter of time before you will see the new Explore and Favorites tabs in the Photos sidebar.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Cowin Apex Elite give you ANC for less than $100
Cowin gives its Apex Elite Aukey true wireless earbuds a set of features and performance that make the price tag look all the more enticing for what you get. They don't have everything, mind you, but they do sound better than you might think.
Android phone starter pack: Top 15 games for your new phone
The Google Play Store has a boatload of games and apps, but which games are the best? We've hand-picked these stellar titles for your enjoyment!
Here's what driving with Android Automotive looks like right now
You've either heard of or used Android Auto, but Android Automotive is something altogether different. This built-in infotainment system officially marries Google to the automakers adopting this new OS, and while off to a decent start, not everything you'd expect to be available will be ready to roll.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest 2 exercise games and apps
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest 2 VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.