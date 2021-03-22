Google Lens has received a bit of attention lately with a couple of new updates. Earlier this year, the app received offline translation capabilities, while the most recent update brought a new gallery view for easy access to screenshots. Now Google Photos is getting in on some of the fun with new tools integrated from Google Lens.

Android Police noticed that the new tools would surface whenever a user brought up a photo with visible text. The tools are accessible when swiping up for details, and users can select which section of text they want to interact with. Google Lens will present the option to copy, search, listen, or translate the text.