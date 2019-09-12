Google Photos is one of the best services Google's created in years. It's become the go-to digital photo library for masses of people since its launch in 2015, and now, Google's working with CVS and Kodak to offer same-day pickup for physical prints of your memories.

CVS Pharmacy already offers in-store photo printing using Kodak Moments technology, and thanks to this new partnership with Google, you'll now be able to order photo prints directly from the Google Photos app and website. Once your prints are ordered, you'll be able to stop by your local CVS store and pick them up that same day.

Commenting on the news, Kodak Moments President Nicki Zongrone said: