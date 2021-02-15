What you need to know
- Managing your photos on Chrome OS could soon get a lot easier.
- Recent work-in-progress commits suggest Google has started working on integrating Photos into the file manager in Chrome OS.
- There's no word yet on exactly when Google Photos will be integrated into the Files app.
One of the most annoying things about Chrome OS right now is the lack of sync between Google Photos and the Files app. Fortunately, a pair of work-in-progress Chromium commits spotted by the folks at Android Police suggest Google is working on integrating Google Photos into the Chrome OS file manager. Once the Google Photos integration rolls out, you'll be able to view all your Google Photos uploads when selecting files in the file picker.
|filesapp| Only show Photos volume in file picker.
Google Photos volume should only be shown when picking files in Chrome OS, and hidden when browsing or picking files in ARC.
The commits confirm that users will be able to easily browse and choose their recent photos from within the Files app. However, you will need to have the Google Photos Android app installed on your Chromebook to be able to access your uploads.
Before Google decided to split its Drive and Photos services to "simplify how things work between the two services" in July 2019, it was extremely easy to keep the photo gallery and photo files in sync on Chromebooks. While the commits suggest the changes are on the way, it is unclear exactly when they will be merged into the Chromium source code.
OnePlus 8T review: Striking the perfect balance
The OnePlus 8T shares a similar foundation as the OnePlus 8, but offers exciting upgrades in the form of 65W wired charging and a 120Hz AMOLED display. With Android 11 out of the box, four cameras at the back, and an interesting new design, it is the upgrade you've been waiting for.
It's not the fights Google loses, it's the fights they don't suit up for
You can't win every time, every battle, but there's very few things you win without trying, especially in today's cutthroat techno-world. Google seems to have lost the will to fight some of its most important battles, and that's a shame for every Google user and every Chromebook owner.
I don't know what I'd do without Chrome's autofill feature
I love it when a thing works so well that it seems like magic. Chrome's autofill feature is one of those things.
These are the stylus you need to elevate your Chromebook experience
Touchscreens are great all on their own, but a stylus makes things even better when you're tired of greasing up your screen or fat-fingering the wrong touch target. Styli come in hundreds of varieties, but these are the best USI and capacitive styli for your Chromebook.