What you need to know
- Google Photos' "Best of 2021" Memories collection has started rolling out.
- The collection highlights some of the "best" photos that you uploaded to the service over the last twelve months.
- You'll be able to view the new collection alongside other Memories in your photo grid.
Google has started surfacing a "Best of 2021" Memories collection in the Photos app, highlighting users' finest photos from the last twelve months. As reported by 9to5Google, the "Best of 2021" Memories collection should show up at the top of your photo grid when opening the app.
Unlike a few themed collections in Google Photos, the "Best of 2021" collection only surfaces a random number of photos that you have uploaded to the service in the last year. Even though the collection is generated using AI, the featured photos aren't arranged by date or follow a specific pattern.
For now, it looks like the "Best of 2021" collection has only been rolled out to a small number of Google Photos users. That said, it shouldn't take long for the collection to become more widely available on the best Android phones.
The rollout comes just days after Google Photos' Memories feature gained the ability to automatically curate photos and videos from holidays and other important events. Google Photos also recently gained a new widget that makes it possible for users to add photos of their family and pets to the home screen.
YouTube Music also started rolling out its 2021 Recap earlier this week. The 2021 Recap lets users view their personalized stats from this year — including top artists, songs, music videos, and playlists.
Google's "Year in Search" 2021 results were released earlier today and revealed that "NBA" was the most searched term in the U.S. this year. You can view the complete list of the top trending global searches on Google's Year in Search 2021 website.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review: The new best
Samsung's aiming squarely at the AirPods Pro with the new Galaxy Buds Pro, but it's done something better: it's made one of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you can buy.
The Nokia 9 PureView debacle needs to be HMD Global's wake-up call
HMD Global failed to deliver two promised OS updates to its 2019 flagship, which could be the last straw for some of its most loyal fans.
These are the very best Android TVs you can buy in 2021
Android TV is a sleek and powerful smart TV operating system, and these TVs ship with it built right in. Here are the best Android TVs you should consider and why they're so great!
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!