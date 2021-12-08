Unlike a few themed collections in Google Photos , the "Best of 2021" collection only surfaces a random number of photos that you have uploaded to the service in the last year. Even though the collection is generated using AI, the featured photos aren't arranged by date or follow a specific pattern.

Google has started surfacing a "Best of 2021" Memories collection in the Photos app, highlighting users' finest photos from the last twelve months. As reported by 9to5Google , the "Best of 2021" Memories collection should show up at the top of your photo grid when opening the app.

For now, it looks like the "Best of 2021" collection has only been rolled out to a small number of Google Photos users. That said, it shouldn't take long for the collection to become more widely available on the best Android phones.

The rollout comes just days after Google Photos' Memories feature gained the ability to automatically curate photos and videos from holidays and other important events. Google Photos also recently gained a new widget that makes it possible for users to add photos of their family and pets to the home screen.

YouTube Music also started rolling out its 2021 Recap earlier this week. The 2021 Recap lets users view their personalized stats from this year — including top artists, songs, music videos, and playlists.

Google's "Year in Search" 2021 results were released earlier today and revealed that "NBA" was the most searched term in the U.S. this year. You can view the complete list of the top trending global searches on Google's Year in Search 2021 website.