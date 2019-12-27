What you need to know
- The new video pinch-to-zoom is hidden away in the app's code and not yet available.
- Pinch-to-zoom for videos would work much as it does for standard photos.
- The appearance of the new feature in the Google Photos code doesn't guarantee that the feature will actually be released.
Google Photos has been on a bit of a run in terms of adding features lately with the introduction of in-app messaging, manual photo tagging, and now it may be getting video zoom.
The team over at XDA Developers noticed that in the most recent update for Google Photos, version 4.33, showed testing code for a potential pinch-to-zoom in for videos. Though the new feature is in a testing phase within the Photos app, that doesn't mean it will for sure make it to a public release.
A member of the XDA team was even able to manually access the feature to give a glimpse of how it might work. It seems that pinch-to-zoom in videos will work much as it does for a regular photo. This could come in handy for videos where you realize you may have been a little further away than you wanted after the moment has passed. Now, you'll be able to zoom in to watch what you intended.
Since this feature isn't official just yet, we'll have to wait for Google to let us know all of the ins and outs of how it will work.
How to set up Google Photos on Android
What Android 10 features do you like best?
Now that Android 10 has rolled out to a ton more devices since it was first launched back in September, we're checking in with our AC forum members to see which features they like the best.
New Galaxy Fold 2 rumor claims the phone will have a glass display
Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, which is expected to be unveiled in February, may come with an "ultra-thin glass cover."
How to update the software on your Google Pixel phone
One of the best parts of owning a Google Pixel is its regular software updates. Here's how you can make sure you never miss one.
The best dual-SIM Android phones you can buy
Dual-SIM phones are slowly gaining momentum in Western markets. Here's a rundown of some of the best phones currently available with two SIM card slots.