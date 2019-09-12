Google is cranking out the Photos features today. Alongside the ability to order same-day prints at CVS and order canvas prints of photos that really do deserve to be framed on your wall, Google Photos is adding Memories , photo slideshows that display like Instagram Stories.

Now, it’s easier than ever to relive your best moments. Rolling out today, you can take a stroll down memory lane right from Google Photos with our new Memories feature. See the highlights from this week over the years. https://t.co/FBtRk2DTQe pic.twitter.com/vG1A210vOg

This is the next logical step for the flashback feature Google Photos has had for years, and rather than digging through tons of duplicates to find the best shots, Google is using machine learning to show the best shots time after time. The location of the new Memories is front and center, too: rather than hiding it in the Assistant tab, Memories will have their own carousel right below the search bar.

The new feature is rolling out on Android and iOS starting today, and I can't wait to see how it handles my thousands upon thousands of pictures around Walt Disney World.

Google Photos gets same-day pickup for prints at CVS Pharmacy