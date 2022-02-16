Google Pay has gained a new quality-of-life improvement that should make your NFC payment cards more visible than they were previously. The digital wallet's interface has been slightly tweaked to give the button for your contactless cards a more prominent location.

According to 9to5Google, the new look has been available in the most recent version of Google Pay on the best Android phones since at least mid-January, though availability was limited at the time. It now appears to be available to a broader range of users.

The tweak should make it a lot easier to access your NFC payment cards without having to dig through an easy-to-miss icon. You can now easily see the button for contactless cards right at the top of the interface.