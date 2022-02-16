What you need to know
- Google has rolled out a minor redesign to its interface, making it easier to access NFC cards.
- The tweak apparently went live for a handful of users in mid-January.
- You'll need to update the Google Pay app to the latest version in order to get the new look.
Google Pay has gained a new quality-of-life improvement that should make your NFC payment cards more visible than they were previously. The digital wallet's interface has been slightly tweaked to give the button for your contactless cards a more prominent location.
According to 9to5Google, the new look has been available in the most recent version of Google Pay on the best Android phones since at least mid-January, though availability was limited at the time. It now appears to be available to a broader range of users.
The tweak should make it a lot easier to access your NFC payment cards without having to dig through an easy-to-miss icon. You can now easily see the button for contactless cards right at the top of the interface.
Prior to this update, that button was tucked away beneath a small icon. The new update makes contactless payments less of a pain, especially if you need to change the card you want to use.
If you haven't selected a card to make payments, the button will display the "Set up contactless" message. Otherwise, if you've already set up your card, you'll see the button that says "Ready to pay."
In addition to the new design, Google Pay also now shows your current balance right below your profile photo on the home tab. This makes it easier to find that information at a glance before proceeding to checkout.
To check out the new tweak yourself, you'll need to update your Pay app to the latest version (146.1.3). It's a welcome change that should help make the digital wallet's experience a bit more snappy.
Object Eraser on the Galaxy S22 can remove shadows and reflections
Samsung's Object Eraser is getting a big upgrade on the Galaxy S22 family, which ships with One UI 4.1.
These are the best movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
Review: The Motorola Moto Buds-S ANC want to be heard but can't
The Motorola Moto Buds-S ANC were built to take on other options in the $150 price range. In spite of promising possibilities, the results reveal gaps that affect how good the whole package could've been if certain pieces were in place.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.