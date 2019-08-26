Android 10 is coming soon, and along with it a much-anticipated system-wide dark mode. In order to match the system theme, Google has been updating many of its apps in recent months to include a dark theme. That way, when you're using your phone at night, you won't have to worry about many of your favorite apps blinding you.

We've already seen many of the most popular apps such as Google Calendar, Google Fit, and Google Photos receive a dark makeover. Even Google's lightweight gallery app Gallery Go was treated to the eye-pleasing dark theme this month.

Now, we have a new member of the club, as Google is rolling out a dark theme for Google Pay. Android Police notes that it is showing up with version v2.96.264233179 of the app. So far, this update hasn't shown up for me, but it is currently available on APK Mirror if you can't wait for the update to roll out.

Unlike some apps, there is no switch in the settings to enable the dark theme. Instead, it follows your system theme, meaning you'll have to be on either Android Pie or the Android Q beta in order to use it.

It's great to see Google updating its apps ahead of the Android 10 release for the system-wide dark theme. However, a couple of apps missing from the list are Gmail and the Play Store. Hopefully, these two apps are next up on the list, as we await the final build of Android 10 to be released.

This is how Google designed dark themes for its apps