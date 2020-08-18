Google is updating Nest smart home devices with more powerful and dynamic multi-room support. Previously, users could pair Nest devices for stereo audio or manually create a multi-room speaker home grouping. Going forward, it'll be able to be done dynamically. If you have a Google Assistant-powered smart display like the Nest Hub, you'll be able to tap the icon at the bottom of the screen to open up the multi-room control interface and add/remove devices as you move through your home.

Here's how Google suggests users can use the new capabilities:

Move music from one room to another: Stream transfer lets you easily move music, videos, podcasts, and more between compatible devices in your home using your voice, the Google Home app, or the touchscreen on your Nest smart display. Experience stereo sound: Stereo pair two Nest Mini or Google Home Max devices in the Google Home app for room-filling sound and even more immersive left and right channel separation. Get new music recommendations: YouTube Music and Spotify Premium subscribers can ask, "Hey Google, recommend some music" and Google Assistant will offer multiple choices from artists and genres that they like, and others like them to choose from.

The new multi-room interface will roll out to Google Nest Hub devices today as well as other Assistant-enabled smart displays. An update to the Google Home app in the fall will let Android phones, tablets, and Play Store-compatible Chromebooks control them.