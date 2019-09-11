While we can't escape the deluge of Pixel 4 leaks lately, that's not the only product Google is set to launch in October. Previously, we reported that there would be a new Home Mini speaker, this time carrying the Nest branding as Google works on rebranding its Home products.

Now, we're getting further confirmation that the new Nest Mini is on the way after it recently made a stop by the FCC. The listing includes the model number H2C which is similar to the model numbers used by previous Google Home products. For example, the original Home Mini used the H0A model number and the Google Home used H0ME.

We also get a look at the bottom of the "Google Interactive media streaming device" as the FCC likes to call it, and it is strikingly similar to the original Home Mini. That's no surprise after earlier reports revealed the design would not see any major changes.