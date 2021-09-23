Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us, and Google is making it easier for Spanish speakers to use their Nest home devices.

With a new update, Google smart displays like the Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub (2nd Gen) are now able to understand more queries in Spanish and even display text in Spanish.

For instance, you can say, "Hey Google, llama a mamá" to perform a Google Duo call to your mom, complete with Spanish controls. And now, with Univision added to YouTube TV, you can also pull up your favorite Univision shows by saying, "Hey Google, quiero ver Univision en YouTube TV."

You can ask for music, pull up recipes (Champurrado, anyone?), and even play games like Lotería with the entire family, in addition to controlling other smart devices around the house.