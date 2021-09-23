Nest Hub Max SpanishSource: Google

  • Google is rolling out support for Spanish queries on the Nest Hub and Next Hub Max.
  • Users will be able to ask Google questions or give commands in Spanish, and it will respond in the same language.
  • The feature is available starting now and can be found in the Nest Hub settings.

Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us, and Google is making it easier for Spanish speakers to use their Nest home devices.

With a new update, Google smart displays like the Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub (2nd Gen) are now able to understand more queries in Spanish and even display text in Spanish.

For instance, you can say, "Hey Google, llama a mamá" to perform a Google Duo call to your mom, complete with Spanish controls. And now, with Univision added to YouTube TV, you can also pull up your favorite Univision shows by saying, "Hey Google, quiero ver Univision en YouTube TV."

You can ask for music, pull up recipes (Champurrado, anyone?), and even play games like Lotería with the entire family, in addition to controlling other smart devices around the house.

The new feature is available starting now for users in the U.S. with some of the best smart displays from Google.

To enable Spanish on your Nest Hub devices, head to the Assistant settings in the Google Home app and either switch the primary language to Spanish or add the language.

According to the Census Bureau, people of Hispanic origin represent the second-largest race or ethnicity in the United States as of 2020. With the expanded Spanish-language support on Nest Hub displays, Spanish speakers in the United States should have an easier time communicating with their devices.

