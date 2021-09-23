What you need to know
- Google is rolling out support for Spanish queries on the Nest Hub and Next Hub Max.
- Users will be able to ask Google questions or give commands in Spanish, and it will respond in the same language.
- The feature is available starting now and can be found in the Nest Hub settings.
Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us, and Google is making it easier for Spanish speakers to use their Nest home devices.
With a new update, Google smart displays like the Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub (2nd Gen) are now able to understand more queries in Spanish and even display text in Spanish.
For instance, you can say, "Hey Google, llama a mamá" to perform a Google Duo call to your mom, complete with Spanish controls. And now, with Univision added to YouTube TV, you can also pull up your favorite Univision shows by saying, "Hey Google, quiero ver Univision en YouTube TV."
You can ask for music, pull up recipes (Champurrado, anyone?), and even play games like Lotería with the entire family, in addition to controlling other smart devices around the house.
The new feature is available starting now for users in the U.S. with some of the best smart displays from Google.
To enable Spanish on your Nest Hub devices, head to the Assistant settings in the Google Home app and either switch the primary language to Spanish or add the language.
According to the Census Bureau, people of Hispanic origin represent the second-largest race or ethnicity in the United States as of 2020. With the expanded Spanish-language support on Nest Hub displays, Spanish speakers in the United States should have an easier time communicating with their devices.
Now in Spanish
Nest Hub Max
Take your meeting from your bed
The Google Nest Hub Max is one of the best smart displays for your home, especially if you're engrossed in Google's ecosystem. Google makes it easy to jump into your work meetings straight from your display, making it the ultimate work hub, too. And now, you can do it all in Spanish!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Pixel 6 looks to finally debut Google Camera's most anticipated feature
The Pixel 6 isn't just getting a major hardware upgrade, it's also getting a ton of new camera features to go along with that. This latest leak comes from the actual Google Camera software that's shipping with the Pixel 6.
Review: Death Stranding Director's Cut is THE expansion for new players
Death Stranding Director's Cut is a great upgrade on the PS5, but its content is filled with both great additions for new players and enjoyable distractions for returning ones.
The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is the best foldable you're not going to buy
Marketing is a powerful tool. More powerful than a spec sheet. The Duo 2 looks like a fine but not at all sexy product because that's how Microsoft showed it to us.
Ask Alexa to turn your electronics off with these smart power strips
You can not only keep multiple electronics powered with the best smart power strip, but you can operate each one independently through voice commands or an app. These are the top picks for the best smart power strip to get for your smart home.