After being announced in May, Google's new larger Nest Hub Max will be on sale September 9. Droid Life points to a Google Store support page that confirms the launch date, which is a full four months after its announcement, starting with the U.S., UK and Australia.

This is more than just a larger Nest Hub — the camera features introduce a whole new dynamic.

It's unclear what's causing the slow launch of the larger 10-inch hub, but if I had to guess it'd be the considerable new features the Nest Hub Max introduces beyond the standard Nest Hub (formerly Home Hub). The Nest Hub Max isn't just a bigger Nest Hub, it also has cameras with facial recognition, object tracking and integration with your other Nest products as a pseudo-Nest Cam. That's a lot to be done in the software and on the backend.

Since we're still several weeks away from availability, the Google Store listing for the Nest Hub Max is still showing a "waitlist" available, but that will change soon enough and we'll be able to pick it up for $229. If you're impatient and don't see value in the Nest Hub Max's camera system, the standard Nest Hub is on sale at places like Walmart for well under $100.